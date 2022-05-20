May 20, 2022

Grand-Saconnex – The fire is under control near the airport

Rusty Knowles May 20, 2022

The fire was brought under control near the airport

The roof of the Future Federal Center for Asylum Seekers was destroyed by fire, causing great disruption in the area. Road and air transport started as usual.

An explosion was heard from the burning building.

A construction site on Chemin du Bois-Brûlé 7 caught fire. It is the future building of the International Police (PI) and the federal center for asylum seekers in Grand-Sonex. A fire broke out at the end of the runway at Geneva Airport. Dense black smoke billowed out of many parts of the city. Several gas canisters exploded, causing five explosions. The other ten tubs did not explode, but posed a risk of decay before being fully protected. Debris flew during the explosion (see slideshow above).

The fire spread from the top floor of the building.

Photo of a gas canister thrown away during an explosion.

The building in question will house the International Police and the Federal Center for Asylum Seekers in Grand-Sonex.

The alarm was sounded at 5:06 pm, according to information gathered from Lt. Nicholas Millett, a spokesman for the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service (SIS). The fire spread from the top floor of the building. Roofing work was in progress. Caused by intense black smoke emitted by insulation materials. The fire is currently under control and the remaining gas cylinders are protected. Air traffic started as usual.

Outside the building, about fifteen fire engines and about fifty professional and volunteer firefighters from the Grand-Saconex and Bello were on site. Water was sprayed on the roof of the building to control the fire. One person in shock was picked up by an ambulance.

Flights are ready to land in Geneva.

Video of an eyewitness to the explosion from Belview.

– Development follows –

Leah Frischknecht Training Journalist for the Geneva Division. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Geneva, he received a master’s degree from the Academy of Media and Journalism at the University of New Seattle.

Anthocyanin Genesis Has been a Geneva journalist since 2001. He covered regional news, especially in the areas of environment, climate issues and energy change. Worked for many years in the Swiss division.

