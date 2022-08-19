Grand Theft Auto V Mod for PC is similar to Grand Theft Auto VI

screenshot : NaturalVision Remastered

We were writing about the amendment NaturalVision for Yearslength approx Grand Theft Auto V It was shown on PC, and every time we revisit the project, it continues to amaze.

Originally a mod designed to slightly tweak the game’s graphics for the most savvy PC users, NaturalVision It was fixed back in 2017 as NaturalVision RemasteredAnd it has continued to evolve—and made tremendous progress—since then.

At the time, I was very impressed with cars that have more detail and some great lighting. Now… Now my socks are clean. This trailer released earlier today is not only a great showcase of everything the mod has to offer right now, but it helpfully stops at a few points and makes direct comparisons to the vanilla game to show you far and deep some of these mods are in action.

Brilliant visuals are of course the first and biggest thing featured here, from the lighting effects to the increased texture sizes, it’s all absolutely stunning. But I also like some of the things that might not be immediately noticeable while gaming, but are still a really nice touch. Like view interiors of buildings, which means that as you walk or fly over a building, if you can see inside its windows, these interiors will change their perspective to suit yours.

Fully animated banners bring the game to life as well, especially at night, while changes have also been made to the game’s weather, ambient color palette, ground textures and plants “to blur the line between fantasy and reality.”

If you would like to download the early access version of the mod as it is currently, you can get it from Razed’s Patreon page, the chief of development for the Ministry of Defense. Also, credit where credit is due to Denis Sitarsky “IceVip”who put that neat trailer together.