Grandiose Supermarket Opens New Marina Wander Keep

Grandiose Marina Wander – Storefront Grandiose Marina Wander – Interior Grandiose Grocery store Logo

Announces Launch of Transformed Shops and Big Expansion Options

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ — United Arab Emirates, Dubai, August 10, 2020: Grandiose, the modern neighborhood supermarket chain, has opened a new keep in the Dubai Marina Stroll, introducing to its current well-liked grocery store in the area at the Dubai Marina Promenade.

As a keen listener to customer opinions, Grandiose Grocery store has also reworked its other shops in the UAE to deliver an increased consumer journey and serve communities far better.

Accordingly, Grandiose is introducing a exceptional glimpse and really feel with a surreal expertise of freshness, colorfulness and delightful aroma. The chain has upgraded its outstanding assortments to include things like a vary of extra appetizing fresh new bread and viennoiserie, as well as top quality coffee that customers can enjoy in the supermarket’s seating area/cafe. Unnecessary to incorporate, the merchandise array has been totally intended to match and exceed consumer expectations in the respective communities.

Grandiose has additional released a new “choco avenue” permitting customers indulge in a extensive variety of candies introduced to them from the ideal sources all about the globe. A total vary of cheese is also available from a selection of European international locations as very well as ethnic meals, rooster rotisserie and top-quality high quality of fish, deli and meat.

An exceptional area focused to magnificence products is staying launched to delight the esteemed shoppers of Grandiose.

Talking on the launch, Olivier Latour, CEO of Grandiose supermarkets, stated, “our most recent retailer is properly placed in the Marina Stroll within the prestigious Emaar 6 towers local community. The excellent consumer opinions we have savored around the past handful of months has encouraged us to embark on a key enlargement in the UAE. Enjoy this space for a sequence of opening ceremonies in the coming months across numerous key areas in the country”

Grandiose supermarkets at this time function from Dubai Marina, Um Suqeim 1, Silicon Oasis, Barsha, Dubai Mall, Marina Walk, RAK Grove and Address Downtown, with several other people scheduled to open in the UAE.

Grandiose has announced that for property delivery, orders can be positioned by using cellular phone phone calls or WhatsApp chat on retail store quantity straight. Prospects can also use the community’s grocery supply apps this sort of as el Grocer and Instashop to receive orders directly to their doorstep.

-Finishes-

About Grandiose:



Grandiose is a thought keep that opened its doors in 2016, offering grocery and all set to eat goods with an emphasis on health and freshness. Through its shops working across the UAE, Grandiose is redefining grocery buying by presenting a really personal working experience that is entirely aligned to buyer requirements. Through its broad array of large-quality goods, catering to all dietary requirements and tastes, Grandiose empowers buyers to retain their moral engagements. Go to www.grandiose.internet to learn extra.

For a lot more facts, remember to contact:



Moatasem Al Ahmad – Promoting



[email protected]