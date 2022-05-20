Graves takes on Sasha & Naomi’s withdrawal without Vince in his ear

WWE’s Response For Sasha Banks and Naomi Getting out of raw Last Monday (May 16) was as much attention as their decision and what It may or may not have led to it. The company’s response was included in how color commentator Corey Graves handled on-air.

Reports indicate that Graves had his lines left (that Sasha and Naomi “briefly and unprofessional”) left Scoop Square in Norfolk, Virginia) by Vince McMahon. That didn’t stop him from receiving a lot of criticism online, to the point where criticism is even his The wife clapped again in some of them.

What does Cory take when he’s not completely personal as part of the advertising team? He brought it up to us at the beginning of this week after the bellWWE’s weekly podcast with Vic Joseph:

“Everyone asks themselves this question, there is a certain set of circumstances that happened last Monday on Raw. There is speculation and rumors all over the place. I was on the air when I fell, I only know the information that was made available to me and in the days that followed, while everyone keeps on speculating “I don’t have any other information. I don’t know enough about the circumstances or the situation or which side did what. So I’m going to avoid it.” “I am completely honest and transparent with everyone. I want to dive into this conversation because it has set the internet on fire, everyone has an opinion, everyone has a point. I don’t know enough facts about what really happened to talk about it with any confidence. All I know is what you know oh Guys, and I’ve been getting updates throughout the show on Monday – as needed, because we’ve been doing a show. So if there ever comes a point where it becomes something we know facts about, I’ll happily dive into it for our listener’s enjoyment. Until then, we’ll stick with what we know – what We know it’s true.”

He probably wouldn’t change anyone’s mind about whether Graves should risk his job by not saying what he was told last Monday night, but…here you are.