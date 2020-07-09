Greece Lifts The Mandatory Confront Mask Rule At Searching Malls

Greece more eased limits imposed to curb the distribute of the coronavirus.

In accordance to a joint ministerial determination, the use of protective masks by customers inside browsing malls will no longer be required. Nevertheless, team will however be obliged to use a mask.

Previous procedures permitting no a lot more than 6 shoppers for every table at bars and restaurants, have also been withdrawn.

The selection was published in the authorities gazette on Wednesday.

The lifting of these restrictions is legitimate until eventually July 12.

Do be reminded that it is mandatory to don a experience mask whilst applying public transportation.