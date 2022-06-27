Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong says he's giving up his US citizenship: 'F---America'

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong has said he is giving up his US citizenship and Moving to England Because he is deeply upset by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Singer “American Idiot” He made the comments in front of a crowd at the band’s show in London on Friday. “America, I am giving up my citizenship,” Armstrong said. “I come here.”

“There is a lot of stupidity in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country,” Armstrong added. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’ll get a lot from me in the coming days.”

Armstrong, 50, has been the captain of Team Green Day since 1987. He’s among the A number of liberal celebrities who expressed outrage at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. valley. The ruling effectively ended recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and gave individual states the power to allow, restrict, or ban the practice altogether.

Armstrong continues to hit America At the Green Day show in Huddersfield, England, the next day, according to the Daily Mail. He called the judges “pokes” and said “the US Supreme Court.”

This isn’t the first time Armstrong has expressed his dislike for the hit “American Idiot” on 2004’s Green Day, as the band criticized the US media.

“You don’t want to be stupid American / One nation controlled by the media / Information age of hysteria / It’s coming out for stupid America,” Armstrong sings in the song.

Armstrong was also outspoken about this hate About former President Donald Trump. He sang, “No Trump, No KKK, no Fashist USA” during the band’s performance of “Bang Bang” at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Armstrong also compared Trump to Hitler in an interview with Kerang! magazine in the same year.

“The worst problem I see with Trump is who his followers are,” the singer told the magazine. “I actually feel bad for them, because they are poor working class people who can’t lift their leg. They are upset with their anger.”

He added, “He just said, ‘You have no options and I’m the only one, and I’ll take care of it myself.’ I mean, that’s King Hitler, man!”