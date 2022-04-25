Greenpeace blocks a Russian tanker for several hours

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Greenpeace activists chained Russian oil tanker at Oslo Fjord for several hours to prevent unloading of hydrocarbon cargo. “Who is financing Putin’s war?”The organization has announced. 20 people were arrested for disobeying the order of the police.Police said in a statement after the operation was completed.

(OLE BERG-RUSTEN / NTB / AFP)

In the end, after Ukraine refused to give the green light, there was no agreement to evacuate the Azovstal factory from Mariupol to evacuate the public. The latest information on the conflict in Ukraine can be found on our live site.

: At least five people have been killed and 18 injured in Russian attacks on train stations in the Vinnitsia region of central-western Ukraine, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

: Russia announces the expulsion of 40 German ambassadors in retaliation for a similar move by Germany in early April.

: It so happened that some humanitarian evictions did not take place according to the rules of art, forcing civilians fleeing the war to move to Russian-dominated areas (when it was not directly in Russia). Jean-Claude Samouiller, Vice President of Amnesty International France, Illustrated this weekend on our antenna Called NGOs “Doubts and suspicions about the humanitarian convoy promises made by Russia”. Similarly, Ukrainian officials insist that an agreement between the two sides is needed to build a humanitarian route, which is not the case in Mariupol today.

: Why the agreement of the Ukrainians to evacuate civilians from Azovstal? This is incomprehensible.

: The deal to evacuate the public from the besieged Assoustal factory in Mariupol may have been announced somewhat hastily. Ukrainian authorities deny any ceasefire. “Unfortunately today I declare officially and publicly that there is no agreement on a humanitarian corridor from Azovstale.”Wrote In the telegram Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vareshchuk. “The unilaterally declared corridor does not provide security and, therefore, is, in fact, not a humanitarian corridor.“

: Interesting analysis of CNN This indicates that while China was on fire to maintain a cautious silence on the war in Ukraine, India, which was doing the same, fell between the drops. Why? Experts interviewed by the US channel pointed out that the West, especially the US, needs India to weaken China, the new great rival for world domination. As a result, India can buy Russian oil without penalty.

: 90% of these refugees are women and children, men between the ages of 18 and 60, can be mobilized and have no right to leave.

: According to the latest figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees released today, the number of Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russian troops since February 24 has exceeded 5.2 million.

: In Marseille, a hotel-restaurant in need of staff invited Ukrainian refugees, an association helped. In the kitchen, the chef chooses Kalina. This young Kamis chef, interested in French gastronomy, came from the southwest of Ukraine. Francinefo slipped behind the stoves.

(FranceInfo)

: Civilians gather with Ukrainian militants at the besieged Azovstal metallurgical complex in Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine.

: Russian forces and their pro-Russian Ukrainian proxies promise “Unilaterally stop hostilities at 2 pm Moscow time, withdraw units to safe distance and ensure departure” The public “In the direction of their choice”The Russian Defense Ministry announced in a press release.

: Russia has declared a ceasefire to prevent civilians from leaving Mariupol.

: Michel Hazanavicius changes the title of his next film : Z (like Z) Who is Cut!, Due to possible confusion with the letter “Z” in Russian armor in Ukraine. “Considering the identity of the letter Z since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I decided to change the title of my film at the request of Ukrainian filmmakers.“, He explained Director.

Russia says it shot down two Ukrainian drones near the Ukrainian border. “No deaths, injuries or property damage. The situation is under control.”According to the governor of the Kursk region. For now, there is no connection between the two events.

: A large fuel depot catches fire in Bryansk (Russia) near the Ukrainian border. “According to preliminary information, none of the victims”, The Ministry of Emergency Situations promises. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The city serves as a logistical base for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

: Vladimir Putin congratulates re-elected Emmanuel Macron.