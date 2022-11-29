Greenpeace condemns “scandalous” continuation of nuclear trade with Russia

Greenpeace on Tuesday called on the French government to stop “Uranium Trade Agreements” Between France and Russia, supplies continued after the war, in the absence of international sanctions on Russian civilian nuclear power. In a statement, “Greenpeace Calls for Permanent End to All Nuclear Trade with Russia”.

Non-governmental organizations are also calling “All existing contracts between the French nuclear industry and Rosatom and its subsidiaries are terminated, starting with the uranium trade agreements between Rosatom’s subsidiary Denex and EDF and Orano respectively”. “Continuing nuclear trade with Russia as war rages in Ukraine is outrageous”Greenpeace condemns Pauline Boyer, responsible for nuclear and energy transition campaigns in France

Tuesday morning, “Dozens of Drums of Enriched Uranium and Ten Containers of Natural Uranium from Russia” They were transported by cargo ship to the port of Dunkirk “On a train and several trucks with destinations in France, and/or Lincoln, Germany”, according to the NGO. Asked about the destination of this load, the EDF electrician group did not respond. Contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), nuclear group Orano (formerly Areva) confirmed “These transports are not concerned with its materials or its facilities”.

The group confirmed to AFP that it was carried out in Russia on the other hand “Five or six” Under the contract, a total of 1,150 tons signed in 2020, precisely the supply of reprocessed uranium (URT) owned by the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom’s Seversk plant until October. “When the war broke out, there were no restrictions, but we decided to settle the contract, and the last transport took place in October”A spokesman for Orano explained to AFP, confirming the information the world.

As a result of fuel processing, URT or reprocessed uranium can be reused to make new fuel after being converted and re-enriched. This URT was exported to Russia because Orano "No conversion workshop"said the speaker.