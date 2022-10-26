Apple’s vice president of global marketing, Greg Joswiak, said today that Apple will have to move to USB-C on Iphone and its remaining devices that still have a Lightning connector in order to comply with new EU rules.
speaking in The Wall Street JournalJoswiak, aka Joz, said on Tech Live that Apple is finally honoring the decision by the European Union to force a common charger across consumer electronics. “We have to comply,” Goose said, indirectly confirming that Apple will move to USB-C in the future.
USB-C should be the port shared across a wide range of consumer electronics, including iPhone and AirPods, by the end of 2024, according to rules set by the European Union. It is said that Apple iPhone 15 models tested with USB-C.
The latest country in Brazil to consider forcing Apple to adopt USB-C for iPhones
Brazil has become the latest country to propose authorizing Apple to move away from the Lightning connector on the iPhone and switch to USB-C. As reported by Tecnoblog (via 9to5Mac), Anatel, which serves as Brazil’s consumer authority, has opened a new proposal that would require all smartphones in the country to adopt USB-C. Like proposals in the US and EU, Anatel says the devices…
Bloomberg confirms Apple is testing iPhones with USB-C ports
Apple is already testing iPhones with USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman. Apple doesn’t plan to switch from Lightning to USB-C until 2023 at the earliest, as this year’s iPhones continue to offer a Lightning port. We first heard about a possible swap to USB-C from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier this week said…
Apple continues the transition to USB-C after the European Union passes a new law
Apple continues its transition to USB-C across its product lines after the European Union passed a new law that mandates a common charger for all consumer electronics sold by 2024. This week, Apple announced a new Apple TV remote that has a USB-C port. Instead of the Lightning connector. The new Apple TV remote is Apple’s latest product and accessory that supports USB-C, but the company is still…
All Three AirPods Models to Switch to USB-C
AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are all set to transition to USB-C as soon as 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman. Ken Bellonel AirPods Charging Case with USB-C Port. The European Parliament recently approved a major new directive to force manufacturers to offer USB-C as a common charging port across a wide range of devices in Europe by the end of 2024. In its latest version “Power …
Gurman: AirPods and Mac accessories likely to switch to USB-C by 2024
All three AirPods models and Mac accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad are likely to migrate to USB-C by 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Ken Bellonel AirPods Charging Case with USB-C Port. Earlier this week, the European Parliament approved a new directive to force manufacturers to offer USB-C as a common charging port across a wide range of devices in…
Five Apple products are rumored to switch to USB-C
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has moved many of its devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac it currently sells, from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020, iPad Air and later, 6th generation iPad mini, Studio Display, Pro…
The entry-level iPhone 15 and iPad are rumored to switch to USB-C
It looks like Apple’s transition from its proprietary Lightning connector to USB-C will continue with the iPhone 15 and the next entry-level iPad model. In early May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest supply chain survey indicated that at least a new iPhone 15 model will have a USB-C port in the second half of 2023. Soon after Kuo shared this information , Mark Gorman of Bloomberg. ..
The EU gives final approval to the law that will force the iPhone to switch to USB-C
The European Union today gave final approval to legislation that will force tech companies like Apple to switch to USB-C across a wide range of devices. Identified in an official press release, the European Council today gave European Parliament approval for the Common Charger Directive, finalizing legislative action that will make the USB-C port mandatory across a wide range of …
