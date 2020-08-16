Iron Blade Online

Grocery store apologises for ‘offensive doll’

Proprietors of XPZ supermarket have posted a community apology on their social media site about a doll that has because been removed from the store’s cabinets.

Inhabitants complained that the black doll with pink lipstick, curly hair and a weird facial expression depicted a degree of racism and was insulting.

Some citizens also threatened to boycott the establishment which is positioned on Manufacturing facility Highway.

The corporation has due to the fact apologised for what it claims was “a blunder that has introduced undesirable mood to its friends”.

The company mentioned it sincerely apologises and respects the men and women of Antigua and Barbuda.

XPZ said in the put up the firm did not have any racist intentions but that it operates with everyone, and accepts everyone’s views.

Sophia Harrison

Part time worker

I'm Sophia Harrison working as a part-time staff at the Costco since the past year until I become as an author at the iron blade, hope I can use my experiences with the supermarkets here.

