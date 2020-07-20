Grocery store burglar with drink trouble fell into alcohol show

A BURGLAR with a consume dilemma fell more than and crashed into the beverages screen even though raiding a supermarket at night time, York magistrates read.

Daniel Wayne Hughes, 29, broke into Lidl’s Thanet Road retail store to steal alcoholic beverages on February 14, reported Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

But he set off the burglar alarm and police arrested him in a nearby yard.

Hughes, of no preset address, pleaded responsible to theft.

He was offered a 12-month group order with 200 hours’ unpaid operate and 30 days’ rehabilitation pursuits.

He was also barred from just about every Lidl shop in York for the subsequent 12 months and need to spend £350 payment to the shop.

For him, Andrew Craven claimed his main problem was consume and consume was the rationale for the burglary.

Additional alcohol bottles experienced been weakened in the supermarket through the raid than had actually been stolen.

“The guy in the keep fell in excess of and fell into the drinks display and cut his hand,” explained Mr Craven.

Mrs Chadwick stated the burglar alarm went off in the early hours of February 14.

Police uncovered the entry doorways ruined and bottles of alcohol outdoors the retail store.

They observed damaged bottles within the retail outlet and bloodstains with DNA that matched Hughes’.

They also observed shoe marks matching the footwear he was wearing when he was arrested.

Lidl estimated it would value £100 to maintenance the problems and £250 to replace the alcoholic beverages.

York magistrates listened to Hughes was on bail at the time in connection with other matters.