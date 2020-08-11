Iron Blade Online

Grocery store challenges urgent meals recall following salmonella discovered in some chicken solutions – MKFM 106.3FM

Iceland has recalled their individual model Chip Store Curry Rooster Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters simply because salmonella has been identified in the solutions.

Indicators induced by salmonella usually incorporate fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Shoppers are getting suggested that if they have purchased any of the products then they really should not eat them.

As an alternative, return them to the keep from in which they were purchased for a complete refund or make contact with Iceland Consumer Treatment line on 0800 328 0800 and choose solution 2.

The full record of influenced merchandise is below:

Iceland Chip Shop Curry Rooster Breast Toppers
Pack size 400g
Very best before 27 February 2021, 17 March 2021 and 8 April 2021

Iceland Southern Fried Rooster Popsters
Pack size 220g
Ideal before 4 April 2021

