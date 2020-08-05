Iron Blade Online

Grocery store huge Ahold experiences 78% surge in Q2 earnings amid coronavirus

AMSTERDAM, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Ahold Delhaize NV, a major operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported much better-than-predicted sales and fundamental running cash flow for the second quarter of 2020, as coronavirus lockdowns pushed more visitors through its outlets and on the internet shipping and delivery.

Underlying running profits was 1.01 billion euros ($1.19 billion), up 78% from 594 million euros in the very same period of time a 12 months back, on equivalent income of 19.1 billion euros, up 15.9%.

Analysts in a organization-compiled poll had forecast fundamental functioning earnings at 640 million euros on gross sales of 18. billion euros.

($1 = .8470 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling Enhancing by Tom Hogue

Our Benchmarks:The Thomson Reuters Rely on Ideas.
