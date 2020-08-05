Grocery store Replacing former Duane Reade

Posted on August 5, 2020 at 11:23 am by West Sider

The Duane Reade at 2025 Broadway amongst 69th and 70th Streets that closed before this calendar year is staying changed by a grocery store, in accordance to our tipster Iris, who has been trusted resource of info in the previous. She didn’t have the identify of the current market, but reported she spoke to the house owners.

“I fulfilled the owners who are truly pretty nice and caring about the community. No opening date set they advised me. Wonderful for the neighborhood!”

That Duane Reade could make a decent supermarket — it’s obtained two stages and a major total of space downstairs.

People in that location have been clamoring for a new supermarket for many years, at any time considering the fact that the Foodstuff Emporium shut on the other facet of Broadway at 68th Street. They even started a petition to coax a industry there, though Lowe’s took around instead. Just after Lowe’s shut in 2018, politicians once again pushed for a new market there.

We’ll keep absolutely everyone knowledgeable if we listen to extra about this prospective secret current market.