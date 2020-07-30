Grocery store Staff members Quarantined Due To Coronavirus: Patch PM

MARLBOROUGH, MA — It truly is a cloudy, sizzling, and perhaps stormy Thursday afternoon. Listed here are the stories Patch has been retaining an eye on currently in the MetroWest and Worcester locations.









© Neal McNamara/Patch

Two Marlborough Rate Chopper staff tested good for coronavirus recently.





In Marlborough, two supermarket personnel have analyzed optimistic for coronavirus. The two employees and some of their coworkers are underneath quarantine for two months, but will be compensated whilst they are being dwelling.

In Dover, three new coronavirus cases have appeared, the to start with ones in the town because May. Framingham has also found to some degree of an uptick in situations just lately.

Statewide, scenarios are continue to low in contrast to the spring months, but overall health officials are observing for a increase in scenarios heading into the tumble.

Close to MetroWest

Norwood Firefighters Rescue Teenager From Household Fire

There had been no accidents but the fire engulfed all a few floors of the residence.

MetroWest Professional medical Heart To Stop Pediatric Care

The conclude of inpatient pediatric treatment could mean task improvements at MetroWest Clinical Center’s Framingham campus.

MBTA Outage Coming To Framingham-Worcester Commuter Rail Line

Buses replace trains commencing on Friday early morning, permitting MBTA crews to operate on a number of critical initiatives.

About Worcester

Shrewsbury’s Dean Park Pond Shut Once more

The swimming place was shut again after assessments showed superior amounts of E. Coli micro organism.

5 Shootings In Worcester For the duration of Right away Hours

There were no accidents or property destruction documented, on the other hand.

Hearth Damages Worcester Cold Storage Warehouse

No injuries had been claimed in the Wednesday afternoon fire, but the building’s roof did partly collapse.