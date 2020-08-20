Grocery store subsidies result in heated discussion

Some listeners who referred to as into an RTHK program grilled the Secretary for Labour and Welfare Regulation Chi-kwong over a govt prepare to shell out subsidies to the two major supermarket chains, saying they should really be giving the money straight to the employees and not companies.

But Law defended the broader arrangement of handing anti-epidemic subsidies to bosses, indicating the govt would not be equipped to approach the subsidy all the apps by 2021 if they had to deal specifically with two million employees alternatively of 100,000 companies.

The supermarkets discount plan in particular has been greatly criticised by figures in the two pro-democracy and professional-establishment camps, stating it advantages businesses and not workers. The critics also pointed out that the supermarket small business has not been enormously influenced throughout the pandemic, and some even enhanced their profits.

Regulation instructed the program that the two big grocery store chains could not have been seriously affected by the pandemic but it was as well complex to set problems on subsidies. He stated he hoped other supermarkets may comply with go well with in reducing costs when the two dominant corporations choose the lead to supply bargains.

1 caller, surnamed Chiu, took difficulty with Law’s responses that other supermarkets will follow the big two’s lead, asking him if he went to faculty and understood the thought of economies of scale.

“Why are you going by way of the businesses? Give the subsidies to the personnel! Your occupation retention scheme is just aiming to make your work figures appear nicer, you are not helping personnel,” she stated.

Law mentioned dealing directly with every single employer was time consuming and that is why cash are being handed about to employers.

The function of the job retention scheme was to preserve the romance between the employers and workforce, and that they had to keep it simple, he mentioned.

Regulation said that when the coronavirus predicament improves, the financial system will stabilise and recover.

He included that if the employees are backed but the employer is unable to work, it would not cease occupation losses.