Grocery store worker collapses in entrance of Prince Charles: video

This is the startling moment a British grocery store employee went down like a sack of potatoes in front of Prince Charles.

The staff of the Asda retailer was speaking with the Prince of Wales at a grocery store distribution centre in Bristol on Thursday when he began swaying just before dropping to the ground, the Unbiased reported.

Charles, 71, achieved out to the person but not in time to prevent him from plunging backward.

“Dear, oh expensive,” he said as people today rushed to assist the worker.

It was unclear why the person fell, but he before long recovered and achieved Charles once more.

“Thank you very significantly, sir,” the person advised the royal, chuckling.

Charler and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited the center to thank workers for their efforts in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel it’s fantastic that the prince and duchess have taken the time out to occur and fulfill colleagues,” said Chris Tilly, the general manager of the middle.

“Every one colleague that they saw they thanked for what they had carried out for the duration of the previous 14 weeks, which I was certainly humbled by,” Tilly stated.

Charles, the heir to the throne, contracted COVID-19 in late March and self-isolated at Clarence Property in Scotland.