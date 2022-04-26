GTA 5 is getting an option to turn off Motion Blur on PS5 and Series X/S.

picture : rock games

Rockstar Games quietly patched Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, adding a few small but much needed tweaks to the next-gen release of the nearly decade-old game. Players have also noticed new files added to the PC version of the game which indicates that next generation improvements will soon be available there as well.

An official list of patch notes has recently been published Rockstar sitebut players also noticed a few other changes:

You can finally turn off motion blur

Music is no longer muted while you’re in an Xbox Live party

New options to hide activities on the map

Fixed car shades on Xbox Series X/S version.

Nightclub earnings are now boosted on PC as well as console

Next generation files have been added to PC (but are currently empty)

The ability to turn off motion blur may not seem like the biggest deal in the world, but gamers have been asking for it since the PS5 and Series X/S releases. He reactivated the game last month. As you can see in the YouTuber GTAmen video below, it makes the car ride much more straightforward and detailed:

The big question remains when the last improvements were made to GTA V It will come to the computer. While New file locations Indicating that a big update is imminent, Rockstar hasn’t said anything officially. Meanwhile, some PC players are reporting that the latest update may have interfered with certain mod compatibility.

GTA V Currently half off on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but because GTA Online The part is currently free until June 14 on PlayStation, the next generation package is Technically the cheapest out there is $10. If you haven’t played it somehow since its original 2013 release, now might be a good time to catch up. Rockstar has officially admitted that Works on GTA 6 It debuted in February, but it doesn’t look like it’s coming out any time soon.