GTA 6 gets an unofficial map after leaks | GameSpot News – GS News Updates

While Rockstar has been busy cleaning up the internet from any early game, fans have been busy putting together a map of the GTA 6 location based on clues from those leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game’s promotional shots and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time around, a bone map is generated using the game’s coordinates shown in the leak to see where each location is in relation to the rest. These cartographers had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar’s copyright restrictions, with plenty of discussion in the major GTA forums revolving around how to accurately map the leaked content without including images that can’t be posted to the community. Other projects hosted outside of the forums have more complete maps in the works, including minimap fragments taken from the leaked screenshots. One of the maps published by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and boundaries, as well as more concrete details taken from leaks.

Switch gears to Call of Duty now. Modern Warfare II beta is in full swing, and one of the hot topics players discuss is the lack of enemy nameplates, with many calling for the feature to return in the name of improved visibility. In previous Call of Duty titles, enemy players’ names would have been displayed in red above their heads, showing that they were not team members but enemies. This is not the case in the Modern Warfare II beta, where players have reported regularly shooting at their teammates due to a lack of clarity who is an enemy and who is not an enemy.