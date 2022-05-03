May 3, 2022

Guadeloupe province reacts to rumors of higher pay cuts for state government employees – all news from Guadeloupe on the Internet

Rusty Knowles May 3, 2022 2 min read

Misinformation has been circulating that the pay of government employees will be reduced from 40% to 25% from this morning. The provincial council wanted to react.

The province of Guadeloupe released a press release announcing on local radio that the maximum pay of civil servants would be reduced from 40% to 25%. This information subsequently went viral on social media.

According to the province of Guadeloupe, this is misinformation. Excess pay of government employees in foreign territories has not been abolished or reduced.
This rumor comes from a single reading of the Government of November 24, 2021, without taking into account all the regulatory texts that set the rules for higher wages in Guadeloupe.
“This ordinance, which is purely technical, encodes only in a new article, without changing the higher pay of civil servants.

The text of the law

According to the Provincial Council, higher salaries of foreign government employees are now planned:
1) On the one hand, the Civil Service Code article l. Through 741-1, it pays the salaries of government employees and hospital civil servants working in Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, La Reunion, Saint-Barthelemy, Saint-Martin. And Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon with a 25% increase (replacing Article 3 of the April 3, 1950 Act);
2) and on the other hand, Order No. of January 28, 1957. 57-87 by a combination of articles of Order No. 10 increases the temporary additional allowance allocated to civil servants serving in the Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana (unchanged) sectors. )

The Emergency Ordinance of November 24, 2021 did not introduce any change in the rate of so-called premium cost of living, which is 40%.

