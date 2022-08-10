Guitarist’s son Gord Lewis alerted the media about my dad’s decomposing body: report

The son was accused of killing his father, Teenage guitarist Gord LewisThey allegedly sent emails to various media organizations about the rock’s decomposing body and asked for help.

Jonathan Lewis, 41, accused of killing Lewis the Elder, 65, whose body was discovered by police at his home in Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday during a health check

But the police only knew about the screening process because the younger Louis had emailed the media such disturbing messages that a reporter reported it to the police, According to the Hamilton Spectator.

The sender, writing from two email accounts in the name of Jonathan Lewis, allegedly began emailing the local newspaper on Saturday night, saying he needed medical help and hinting at his father’s death.

“Now I just want to get help for my illness and bury my father properly. One of the emails sent to the newspaper said it wasn’t worth it.

Gord Lewis, second from right, was the guitarist for veteran Canadian band Teenage Head. Teen Head / Facebook

The Spectator reporter felt compelled to call the police after reading an email on Sunday morning that said, “Funerales have to get here quickly. My dad is starting to disintegrate.”

“The identity of the deceased has not been established due to the level of decomposition,” the police said in a press release on Monday announcing the death. Hamilton Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the emails, nor did Spectator.

Police described the death of punk rock founder Teenage Head as an “isolated” incident and said they were not looking for any more suspects.

Hamilton detective Sarah Beck said Jord Lewis had injuries consistent with faulty play.

Among the most popular Teenage Head songs are “Let’s Shake” and “Some Kinda Fun”.