Gurman: Apple could announce two new Macs at WWDC 2022

After announcing the new Mac Studio and Studio Display last month, Apple still has a few Macs to introduce in 2022. According to BloombergMark Gorman, in his latest version of employment the newstwo of them could be presented at the WWDC 2022 keynote.

Gorman was reporting a few months ago that Apple did it Large List of Macs to Update in 2022. While he said the first batch will come in the early months of the year, Gorman also said a few more could arrive in the summer — which could mean WWDC 2022.

Apple is preparing to release some new Macs in the next few months. What better place to do this than at WWDC? This is the same place the Mac’s move from Intel to Apple’s own chips was announced two years ago. I’m told there are two new Macs in the middle of the year or early in the second half. The new MacBook Air is likely to be one of those.

If so, then a few months after introducing the M1 Ultra chip and saying the M1 family is now complete, Apple may be ready to introduce its first computer with the M2 chip, the MacBook Air. So far rumors believe it will be redesigned, similar to the 24-inch iMac with white trim and color options to choose from.

While it was initially thought that this MacBook Air could have a miniLED display, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. In addition, this Mac can offer new ports, MagSafe compatibility, and a better FaceTime camera.

Gurman also writes about the new Macs Apple is expected to announce this year:

Other models in operation include an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, as well as a lower-end MacBook Pro to replace the outdated 13-inch model. And let’s not forget that the new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development.

What Mac do you want Apple to announce in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: