In the latest version of His strength is on the newsletterBloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that iOS 17 was originally destined to be a release focused on bug and performance fixes, not a lot of new features. (Gurman has previously said that work on the Apple Reality headset operating system took priority over developing iOS 17 features.)

However, Gorman says the strategy has deviated from the original plan and iOS 17 will now contain some notable new features.

Gurman says iOS 17 will include several “nice” features intended to address some of the most requested features from users. However, no details have been reported about the features it includes. iOS 17 is internal codenamed “Dawn”.

Apple will officially announce iOS 17 at WWDC in June, along with other major OS releases like watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14. We also expect WWDC to be where Apple unveils its long-running headphone project — which will run on ‘ xrOS’ – for the first time.

In today’s newsletter, Gorman said the headset was shown internally to Apple executives at the Steve Jobs Theater last week, another sign that the project is nearing a public outing.