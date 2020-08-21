H-E-B expands partnership with buyer insight tech business | 2020-08-21

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is expanding its partnership with STRATACACHE, a promoting engineering firm that specializes on instore ordeals by delivering actionable data and insights for the retailer to create a customized customer practical experience.

“STRATACACHE has proved to be a valued innovation companion with a clear background of providing client-concentrated methods,” stated Paul Tepfenhart, senior vice president of omnichannel commerce and rising technology at H-E-B. “At H-E-B, we by no means halt wanting for techniques to improve our expertise by delivering the ideal shopper and associate options. Our partnership with STRATACACHE moves us forward on this mission.”

Employing sensor-dependent insights collected from STRATACACHE’s Walkbase solution, H-E-B gains a clearer understanding of the services amount in its stores and can use the information to advance the instore purchasing experience. With the growth of the existing Walkbase advanced alternative, H-E-B will obtain a even further comprehension of how to superior serve its customers, in accordance to the retailer.