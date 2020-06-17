H-E-B’s newest amenities star in new South Austin retailer

H-E-B very last week formally opened a 130,000-square-foot retailer in South Austin, part of additional than $200 million in jobs that the Texas grocer options for the neighborhood.

Found at 8801 S. Congress Ave., in the vicinity of the corner of Slaughter Lane and I-35 in South Austin, the new shop features H-E-B Curbside and Household Shipping and delivery solutions and houses a Genuine Texas BBQ cafe with a travel through as effectively as a huge pharmacy with travel-via lanes. The cafe includes indoor and out of doors seating moreover the company’s very first indoor children’s playground location.

Together with the huge variety of clean foodstuff and groceries and daily minimal charges identified at other H-E-B outlets, the South Austin location characteristics a big assortment of organic food items, an expansive Nutritious Dwelling division, an expanded beer and wine segment, a cheese store, a bakery with tortilleria, a whole-provider meat marketplace and seafood counter, a Sushiya sushi counter with poke options, and a large “Dinner Tonight” range with H-E-B’s “Meal Simple” offerings in addition refreshing sushi and Cooking Connection demonstrations.

Other features include things like a Blooms floral division, a self-checkout location and a Texas Yard section, which delivers grilling, gardening and out of doors entertaining solutions.

H-E-B observed that the new store’s fashionable style is accented by a colorful facade and cover of home windows that enables substantial amounts of all-natural gentle to movement during the setting up. And to shield the current landscape and organic surroundings, the San Antonio-primarily based retailer explained it saved and relocated indigenous trees and numerous many years-outdated Heritage Oak trees during the property.

The Slaughter Lane and I-35 keep replaces a lesser, more mature H-E-B grocery store about 2.5 miles away at South 1st and William Cannon Drive in South Austin. That retailer was shut previously this thirty day period. In celebration of the new store’s grand opening, H-E-B built commitments totaling just about $70,000 to area nonprofit organizations and encompassing schools.