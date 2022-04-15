Haier’s GE Appliances recalls bottom freezer, French-door refrigerators due to risk of falling

product name:
GE Brand Free Standing French Door Refrigerators Stainless Steel Fingerprint Resistant
Danger:
The handle of the freezer can be detached when the consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, putting the consumer at risk of falling.
Return date:
April 14, 2022
Units:
About 155,000 (plus, about 2,300 were sold in Canada)
mention the details
Description:
This recall includes six models of GE-branded French door refrigerators with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel bottom freezers, manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021. The brand name, model, and serial number of each unit are printed on a label located on the top From the left side of the refrigerator compartment. Refrigerators are 36 inches wide.
The affected model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS and GFE26JYMNFFS
GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS.
The serial numbers of the affected models begin with one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, Ms.
Treatment:
Consumers should contact GE Equipment to determine if their unit is part of the recall, to schedule a free in-home service call to replace freezer handle fasteners, reinstall the handle, and for safe use instructions pending repair. The company contacts all known buyers directly.
Accidents / Injuries:
The company received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle disconnecting, resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious falls.
sold at:
Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com February 2020 through January 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500, depending on model.
Importer(s):
GE Appliances, a Haier Corporation, of Louisville, Kentucky
This recall was made, voluntarily by the Company, under the CPSC Fast Track recall process. Express recalls are initiated by companies that commit to working with the CPSC to quickly advertise the recall and treatment to protect consumers.
About US CPSC
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is mandated to protect the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related accidents cost the nation over a trillion dollars annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decrease in the rate of consumer product-related injuries over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits anyone from selling products that are subject to a commission order or voluntary recall made in consultation with the CPSC.
For life-saving information:
