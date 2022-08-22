August 22, 2022

Halo Infinite Last Spartan Standing Crop

Halo Infinite is already removing its new game mode Last Spartan Standing

Len Houle August 22, 2022 3 min read

What you need to know

  • 343 Industries is removing the Last Spartan Standing mode from Halo Infinite Matchmaking on August 23.
  • The mode has been replaced by Team Doubles and Ranked Doubles, a pair of 2v2 playlists.
  • In the game, Halo Infinite estimates that matchmaking for Last Spartan Standing will take three times more time to find games than other playlists, indicating that the situation was not popular. This may be why it is rotated outwards.

Recently, 343 Industries developer Halo Infinite announced in a Blog post That Last Spartan Standing, the Battle Royale-esque mode previously released in Season 2, will be removed from the game’s matchmaking options on August 23 to “help make way” for new playlists. From 11AM PT/1PM ET that day onwards, players will no longer be able to play Last Spartan Standing. Ranked 2v2 doubles and tag team playlists will then be posted three hours later at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

Last Spartan Standing is the first game mode in Hello Infinite Season 2It has been the focus of two major events and has been available since the season began on May 3. The developers even made it playable on all of the game’s Big Team Battle maps in an update, which many players took as a sign that it would be stuck. However, we now know that is not the case.

Since the announcement, fans have wondered why the developers chose to replace Last Spartan Standing with 2v2 modes instead of keeping it available alongside the new additions. If we had to guess, we’d say it’s probably due to the low number of players. At the time of writing this report, infinite aura He estimates that you’ll need to wait 15-30 seconds to find a match on most of his playlists. If you want to play Last Spartan Standing, you will need to wait a full minute and a half before you can enter a game. This indicates that the mode is not as popular as other Halo Infinite shows.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Ultimately, it’s understandable that developers will be rolling Last Spartan Standing out of tune in response to the performance slump, though it’s still unfortunate that Season 2’s biggest mode doesn’t remain available throughout its full runtime. This is one of the biggest criticisms that fans have about Halo Infinite Doesn’t offer enough varietyso it is problematic to see the removal of an existing mode when a new one arrives.

