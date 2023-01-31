Halo Infinite will not get story DLC, and the series is switching to Unreal

picture : Microsoft / 343

Things change in Hello Developer: 343 Industries After mass layoffs across Microsoft– including 95 people reportedly Hello Developer. The studio is turning to Unreal Engine, and has no plans to introduce more story content for 2021 infinite auraand keeps trying to figure out what to do with the Hello The spin-off battle royale is still in development.

In today’s report from bloombergit seems that 343 is basically starting from scratch Hello. According to people familiar with the studio’s plans, the company isn’t actively working on DLC for a new campaign or updates infinite aura. Instead, prior to the layoffs, the developers at the 343rd were reportedly working on prototypes for the new Hello Games and projects in Unreal rather than designing new content for No final. According to the report, Many of these developers have since been laid off.

It’s also reported that the studio, after nearly a decade of debate, has decided to finally move to Unreal. While there were internal concerns about how the future Hello You’ll play projects built using Unreal, and the current technology – known as Slipstream – seems problematic to work with and is based on decades old code at this point. bloomberg The report even mentions two multiplayer modes for infinite aura– Extraction and Assault – Nearing completion but not done yet due to issues with outdated fanstream tools and technology.

It looks like this shift to Unreal will start with a new brand Hello Game internally codenamed “Tatanka”. This game is said to be being developed by both Texas-based Sirtein Affinity Studios, a team that has a long history of working in the former. Hello projects. Tatanka appears to have started as a battle royale but it can “evolve in different directions”.

Kotaku He contacted Microsoft regarding the reported engine switch and campaign DLC.

infinite aura It was supposed to be a big game for 10 years for Xbox and 343. And while it launched to much fanfare, it has since become a punching bag for Hello Fans who find his lack of updates and his roadmap too sparse. Those long-term plans now seem to focus around her No final Not quite the future anymore. In an email he received bloomberg which were reportedly sent to employees by 343’s new studio head is Pierre Hintzthe current plan for Hello The studio is a “strong live show” support for infinite aura and positioning its Forge with “greenlighting our new tech stack” for the future Hello projects.