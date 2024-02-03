Suspected foreign espionage, letters written in ancient Chinese, a sensitive microchip – and a suspect who can't be stopped at the border.

Ravindar Patel, the Mumbai police assistant inspector in charge of the case, was scratching his head for answers. But first, he had to find a place to confine the unusual captive.

So, he turned to a veterinary hospital in the Indian capital, asking for a list of “toply confidential and essential” information about the suspect – a black pigeon that had been caught lurking in a port where international ships were docked.

“The police never came to check the bathroom,” said Dr. Mayur Dhangar, the hospital director.

After eight months, Al-Tair was finally released this week. His innocence of spying for China has long been confirmed through police work, but the prison doors were not opened until after journalist reportAnd repeated letters to the police by the veterinary hospital and intervention from an animal rights group.