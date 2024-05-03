Hamas accuses Netanyahu of trying to block a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

However, the Palestinian Islamic Movement announced it would travel to Cairo on Saturday to continue discussions on the ceasefire.

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of trying to block efforts for a ceasefire in the devastating war in Gaza, fueling doubts about a quick cease-fire deal. However, Hamas announced that it will travel to Cairo this Saturday to continue discussing the ceasefire agreement.

In the 7th month of the war, which was sparked by an unprecedented and bloody attack by Hamas against Israel on 7 October, daily Israeli bombings of the Gaza Strip continue to threaten famine.

“Positive Attitude”

Mr. Netanyahu wants to launch a ground attack. “destroy” According to him, the last factions of Hamas are a movement he considers terrorists, just like the United States and the European Union. “We will do whatever it takes to win and defeat our opponent, including Rafa.He again on Thursday reaffirmed his intention to launch the offensive “With or without contract” Armistice.

When he says he’s reading a cease-fire offer “In a Positive Mood”Hossam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, said Mr. Netanyahu’s statements said. “clearly intended to negate any possibility of agreement”. “Netanyahu is not interested in a deal, so he continues to make statements in the media to thwart efforts” Aiming for a 40-day ceasefire in Gaza related to the release of hostages, he charged.

Hamas, which seized power in Gaza in 2007, has staked its demands on a ceasefire first before any deal. “the end” And one “Full and Total Withdrawal” Israeli forces from Gaza, according to him. What Israel denies.

“Blood Bath”

Despite the efforts and appeals of the international community, especially Israel’s main ally, the United States, these statements by the protagonists cast doubt on the rapid conclusion of the ceasefire agreement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the move aimed to suspend trade ties with Israel, announced on Thursday. “Power” This country must accept a ceasefire.

During a tour of the Middle East this week, Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken called on Hamas to accept the ceasefire agreement. He urged Israel to abandon the offensive in Rafah, home to 1.2 million Palestinians, most of whom have been displaced by the war. The UN and many countries say they fear civilians during Israeli attacks. “A large-scale military operation in Rafah could lead to bloodshed (…)”World Health Organization (WHO) President Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Located on the closed border with Egypt, Rafah is a key staging area for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories, which have been under siege by Israel since October 9. There will be an attack “Major blow to humanitarian operations across Gaza Strip” Because Rafa “This is at the heart of the action.”The UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs has warned.