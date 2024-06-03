“Hamas is now the only obstacle to a full ceasefire,” the White House says

This live has now ended.

“Hamas is now the only obstacle to a full ceasefire” In Gaza, Joe Biden, Monday, June 3, during a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to a statement from the White House. Even the President of the United States “Confirmed Israel’s willingness to move forward on the terms offered” to the Palestinian movement and he described Friday from the White House, in a press release from the US administration. The G7 countries, for their part, announced on Monday that they support the cease-fire plan put forward by Joe Biden and have asked Hamas to accept it.

The Israeli military announced that four hostages had been killed. They have been detained by Hamas in Gaza since October 7. Among them was the death of Nadav Papilwell, who was previously announced by Kibbutz Nirim. The IDF states that there is “Informed the families of Chaim Beri, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper and Nadav Popplewell” The deaths of these hostages were taken during a Hamas terror attack in southern Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip. There are still bodies in the hands of the Palestinian Islamic Movement.

Benjamin Netanyahu calls Joe Biden’s cease-fire proposal “incomplete.” According to an Israeli government spokesman, the prime minister believes so “The War Will End to Rescue the Hostages” Ahead of further discussions on how to achieve the war objective of eliminating Hamas. “Allegations that we agreed to a ceasefire without fulfilling our conditions are false”Benjamin Netanyahu was also quoted in a separate press release sent out by his office.

Attack continues in Rafah. In Gaza, despite protests from the international community, the Israeli army continues its offensive on the Egyptian border town of Rafah in the south of Palestine. The Palestinian Red Cross said it was receiving calls for help from civilians and was carrying out bombings. “very difficult” Access to Rafa. About a million Palestinians have already fled the city in the face of advancing Israeli troops, according to the United Nations.

At least 20 people died overnight in the Gaza Strip. These people died in nighttime strikes and firing, including six in Buraj refugee camp and ten in Armadiya sector, near Khan Yunis, according to medical sources.

New attacks in Syria. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), Israel struck a factory near Aleppo in northern Syria between Sunday and Monday, killing people there. “At least twelve pro-Iranian fighters are Syrian and foreign nationals”. Since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011, Israel has struck the country hundreds of times, targeting the army of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the pro-Iranian groups it supports there.

More than half of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed. The UN says 55% of buildings, mostly homes, in the Gaza Strip have been damaged since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7. Using satellite images, he estimates that this is about 137,297 structures.