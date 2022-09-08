Hamilton set to start from the back of the Monza grid after F1 engine change

mercedes He chose to install a fourth power unit in Hamilton’s Monza race car due to damage to his third engine in his struggle with Fernando Alonso On the opening lap at Spa-Francorchamps.

power unit that He took the impact of 45g in the first lap crash Losing fluid on the opening lap, they were sent back to the Mercedes Brixworth plant for evaluation to see if they could be put back in action.

The initial prognosis is not positive and Mercedes is not comfortable adding this power unit again to Hamilton’s race rally.

That has led to a call for her to fit a fourth power unit for Hamilton’s car this weekend, which will lead to a grid start back.

F1 drivers are limited to three major power unit components through 2022, and Hamilton looked comfortable with his use before the accident at the spa.

But the loss of that power unit has left Mercedes with no choice to make a change – and Monza offers at least some good overtaking opportunities that could allow Hamilton to make a decent recovery.

Understandably, the team is still assessing what can be done with the third power unit to see if any of the components can be salvaged.

If those efforts are successful, some items can be used for Friday’s run, which will help limit the mileage for the remaining race-spec Hamilton power units.

Hamilton won’t be alone in taking on a new engine this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, as he has already confirmed that Valtteri Bottas has been a hit too.

There is still a chance that Red Bull will choose to use this week to move Sergio Perez to the 4th power unit, as the Mexican needs to run an extra engine at some point.

The upcoming Singapore and Japanese Grand Prix are not ideal places for grid penalties, due to difficulties in overtaking.

And with Red Bull being so fast in a straight line, Monza would have given Perez the best chance of getting back through the field if he had started from the back.