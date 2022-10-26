Hang Seng bounced slightly; Inflation in Australia rises to its highest level in 32 years

Shoppers stroll the Pitt Street Mall on June 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Wednesday as sentiment improved overnight due to the prospect of the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It rose 0.86% after three consecutive negative sessions. Hang Seng Tech is up 2%.

in mainland China, Shanghai boat added 0.71% and Shenzhen Component Gain 1.553% — China’s Securities Regulatory Commission said Tuesday that it intends to accelerate the development of a “orderly, transparent, dynamic and resilient” market.

Australia’s annual consumer price index reached its highest level since December 1990. S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.18% to 6,810.90. The Australian dollar At last it stood at $0.6429.

The Nikkei 225 In Japan, it rose 0.67% to 27431.84, and Topix rose 0.58% to 1918.21. South Korea Cosby The MSCI Index rose 0.65% to 2,249.56 — the broadest MSCI Index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.84%.

India market is closed for holiday.