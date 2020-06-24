Hannaford supports regional farms impacted by COVID-19

Hannaford Supermarkets on Tuesday introduced a $250,000 donation to assistance farms during New England and New York adversely impacted by the coronavirus global wellbeing pandemic.

As a end result of the donation, a full of 250 farms in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts will receive funding by means of the American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund, which delivers farmers with grants to help them navigate problems connected to the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation will immediately guidance compact nearby farmers and producers who have expert marketplace disruptions as their main purchasers and points of sale, together with farmers marketplaces, dining places and educational facilities, have shut or substantially reduced functions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“As a company started by Maine farmers more than 137 years ago, Hannaford has deep connections to the agriculture marketplace,” explained Hannaford Supermarkets president Mike Vail. “We have extensive highlighted regionally grown goods in all of our retailers and this donation is an extension of our commitment to the farmers and producers who serve this sort of an integral function in nourishing our communities, preserving farmland and encouraging sustainability.”

He included, “We hope this donation will guidance farmers during this tough time and empower them to continue giving superior-quality, fresh food items to our communities for decades to occur.”

Scarborough, Maine-primarily based Hannaford Supermarkets, a division of Ahold Delhaize United states of america, operates 183 merchants in the Northeast.

Because its inception in March, the American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund has offered vital funding to additional than 1,000 nearby farms in the course of the U.S. The grants are built to present farmers with assets to modify their business design to provide the present marketplace, such as generating new on the web storefronts and socially-distant distribution web sites, or improving protection safeguards and sanitary methods for personnel.

“American Farmland Trust is grateful for Hannaford’s aid of the Farmer Aid Fund. Their investment decision in 250 farms throughout New England and New York will come at a critical time,” claimed American Farmland Have confidence in director of corporate partnerships Ryan Lauer. “With many farmers experiencing reduced site visitors at farmers marketplaces, fewer gross sales to restaurants and an uncertain long term, Hannaford is aiding to stabilize operations for farmers that generate a various established of merchandise and place meals on our tables, a group effectively really worth the investment decision.”

A full of 250 farms will acquire funding as a result of the donation from Hannaford, such as 100 farms in Maine 66 farms in Vermont 51 farms in New York 23 farms in New Hampshire and 10 farms in Massachusetts.

Just one of the farms getting a grant as a result of the Fund is the Maine Mushroom Organization in Augusta, Maine, which is owned and operated by a husband and wife crew and principally sells its gourmet mushrooms to eating places. The farm lost all of its accounts within just 24 hours when Maine eating places were requested to near in March.

The Maine Mushroom Corporation Small farms these types of as The Maine Mushroom Enterprise have struggled with misplaced business enterprise owing to closings of dining places, educational institutions and farmers markets.

“The pandemic has been devastating to our small business,” said Maine Mushroom Enterprise operator Amanda Olson. “Our family members depends on our farm revenue. Even more importantly, we depend on revenue to place meals on our household table. We know this is a demanding time for all farmers. This funding will be a large assistance in trying to keep the farm afloat and in enterprise.”

People today who desire to make donations can do so online at American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Reduction Fund.

Due to the fact March 2020 and during the COVID-19 crisis, Hannaford has donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, like hunger reduction and homeless outreach corporations. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize United states of america, has fully commited $10 million to a aid deal across all its banners, which include things like End & Shop, Meals Lion, Large Food stuff, The Big Business and Hannaford.

