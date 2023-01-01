Happy with your PS Plus Essential games for January 2023?

Wait, January 2023? He’s already here?! Yes, we know it’s hard to believe, but there’s a whole new year ahead — and that means we’ve got another 12 months. PS Plus Shows to look forward to (and maybe groan constantly).

We can see that January’s pick is somewhat divisive. Driven by the beloved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order On PS5 and PS4, with Axiom Verge 2 And the Fallout 76 Adding some variety. The former is a sequel that has not so far It lived up to its stellar predecessor, while the latter will largely be remembered as a misstep for Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic series – despite the fact that the game has been vastly improved since its release in 2018. We’ve seen, however, an even worse start. Who year!

So, what do you think of January PS Plus Basic games? Positive or negative, vote in our polls, then explain your position in the comments section below.

Are you happy with the January 2023 PS Plus Essential games? (1,062 votes) Yes very happy 20 % Yes, mostly happy 32 % Meh, they’re fine 20 % Nah, not very happy 15 % No, it’s a nonsense choice 11 % I don’t actually have a PS Plus 1 %