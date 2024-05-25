Harper was ejected in first inning of Phillies road trip after bad call – NBC Sports Philadelphia

DENVER — Coors Field was packed with Phillies fans for Friday night’s series opener, but those who attended only saw a half-inning pitch from Bryce Harper.

Harper was thrown out after the top of the first by home plate umpire Brian Walsh. He struck out on three pitches. The second throw was a low sinker and was not a hit but was called a single.

Harper was clearly upset that it was a hit, called time and had a few words with Walsh. He hit a swing at the next pitch and the conversation continued after the inning ended. Harper threw his helmet in frustration but it wasn’t a heated exchange. He seemed to emphasize that the layup was not a hit, which was true.

Murphy must have heard the magic words and fired Harper very quickly. Harper has been sent off 24 times during his career but was clearly taken aback by this, raising his hands as if to say: Come on man, I’m just trying to have a conversation with you.

Manager Rob Thompson rushed to his player’s defence, saying: “You can’t do that.”

With Harper out of the game, the Phillies shifted Alec Bohm from third base to first base, moved Whit Merrifield from left field to third base, Christian Pasch from center field to right, and inserted Johan Rojas into center field.