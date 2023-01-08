Harry and Meghan’s 25-page refutation of bullying allegations: Prince slams ‘lies’ of royal staff

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a 25-page report to refute allegations that she intimidated royal staff.

The Sussex family has responded forcefully to accusations that Meghan has fired two assistants from their jobs with her behaviour, with staff accusing the Duchess of yelling at and calling them at their evening out.

The allegations, which were initially reported to HR by Prince Harry and Prince Williams’ joint press secretary, have prompted a review by Buckingham Palace.

Now Harry has used his new memoir, Spear, to attack the allegations, calling them a “lie” and saying he and Meghan have produced a report “packed with evidence” to prove it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for a long tour of Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry responded to allegations that his wife intimidated members of the royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive with Prince William at the RAF Centenary Service at Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry says he and his wife produced a 25-page report refuting allegations of bullying

The palace’s final report was kept private to protect those involved, but Harry suggests it is part of a media agenda against him and his wife.

the telegraph He reports in a section of the book: “It was so terrible that even though Meg and I showed their lie with a 25-page report to HR full of evidence, it was too hard for me to ignore.” “

The allegations were made in 2018 when press secretary Jason Knauf emailed his boss Simon Case claiming that Megan’s treatment of a staff member was ‘totally unacceptable’.

times She stated to Case, who was private secretary to Prince Williams and is now Cabinet Secretary: ‘I am very concerned that the Duchess has been able to bully two PAs outside the home in the last year. The X* treatment was totally unacceptable.

He added: ‘The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She bullies Y and seeks to undermine her self-confidence. We have received report after report from people who witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.’

Mr. Knauf has spent seven years working with the royal family, including time as press officer for the princes, special advisor to William and Kate, and CEO of the Royal Foundation.

He was raised to lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in the New Year Honours, something which was unlikely to sit well with the Sussex family.

In his book, which was released in Spain about a week before its official publication date, Harry claims his wife has been unfairly portrayed as a “tyrant”.

Allegations that Meghan Markle has bullied cast members have been made by Jason Knauf, former press officer for both Prince Harry and Prince William (pictured)

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, is released in the UK on January 10

The duke claimed that the personal offices of the princes made it easier for the press to attack them, and when he tried to explain his point to William, the conversation turned into an argument about his interview with Oprah.

In a Netflix documentary released in December, the Sussexes said Meghan’s allegations that Meghan sometimes reduced royals to tears were part of a ‘calculated smear campaign’ in response to the interview.

“The timing of the bullying story was acknowledged by the journalist who wrote that it was done explicitly because of an Oprah interview,” James Holt, executive director of Harry and Meghan’s Archwell Foundation, told Netflix.

Valentine Lu, who broke a story timesHe said that victims of alleged bullying “wanted their story out before meeting Oprah” or else “their grievances would be lost in the noise”.

Interviewed for the publication of his memoirs, he told CBS’s Harry Anderson Cooper that he believed people at the mansion were “betraying” him and his wife by “running stories” about them in the press.

In a teaser for the interview, which will air tonight in the US, the Duke of Sussex defended himself from public criticism of their decision to publicly blow up the royal family.

He insisted he “tried to do it privately” but “every time I’ve tried to do it in private there have been briefings and leaks and planting stories against me and my wife.”

In the memoirs that Harry claims while discussing interviewing Oprah, his brother “rushed” at him and grabbed his shirt, before invoking a memory of their mother, Diana.

The duke said William developed a fever while walking after the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

Harry claims he was trying to address the bullying allegations against Meghan, but his father and brother “didn’t listen”.

The feud erupted when Harry, William and Charles were discussing the interview he and Meghan Markle had given Oprah the month before. Picture of Sussex during the interview

In an unusual excerpt from his forthcoming autobiography Spear, Harry recalls what he describes as a physical attack by his brother, now the Prince of Wales, which he claims left him with visible injuries.

The California-based royal went on to claim that William was “really steaming” and caught him trying to get away.

I waved my hand, disgusted, but he lunged, grabbing my shirt. “Listen to me, Harold,” Harry wrote, according to The Sun.

I pulled away, refusing to catch his eye. He forced me to look into his eyes. “Listen to me, Harold, listen! I love you, Harold! I want you to be happy.”

Harry claims to have replied, “I love you too…but your stubbornness is extraordinary!”

The duke reportedly tried to pull away, but William allegedly “grabbed him again” and “twisted” him so the couple could maintain eye contact.

William then forged the brother’s so-called “secret code” and swore on Princess Diana’s life that his intentions were true, Harry said.

He wrote that William said, “Harold, you must listen to me! I just want you to be happy, Harold. I swear I swear on my mother’s life.”

Harry continued: Stop. I stopped. Pascal paused. He’s gone there.

He used the secret code, and the public password. Since we were boys, these three words were to be used only in times of great crisis.

The Duke claimed that his brother was “totally unwilling to accept defeat” and claimed to be “properly sick and ill” due to tensions between the spouses.

William allegedly repeated: “I swear to you now in my mother’s life that I only want you to be happy.”

Harry claims his “voice is broken” and tells William “quietly”: “I don’t think you really do.”

Then the older brother allegedly hugged Harry and said: “I love you.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for William and Harry for comment.