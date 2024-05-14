Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity has been found in arrears on unpaid fees and unable to fundraise

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox every weekday Briefing you on the latest headlines from across the United States

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell Foundation has been found to be in arrears on unpaid fees and has been warned it could face fines or suspension.

The delinquency notice was sent by California Attorney General Rob Bonta for failure to submit his annual reports and renewal fees. As stated on the California Department of Justice website, notice is sent to the organization after it fails to submit complete filings for each fiscal year.

The Sussexes’ foundation was established after they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States in March 2020.

Delinquent charities are required to stop fundraising, and may face penalties or have their registration suspended or cancelled.

According to a message I saw Page six“An organization listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct requiring registration, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the memo adds.

The couple’s organization failed to provide its annual records or renewal fees ( AFP via Getty Images )

Although the couple has not yet responded publicly to the report, according to telegraph “A check for the money was sent but it never arrived.” The newspaper added that a second check has now been sent to solve the problem within days.

Named after their son Archie, now five, the couple said the foundation’s primary aim was “quite simply, to do good”. Their mission statement reads: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, locally and globally, online and off.”

The organization’s 2021 filing, submitted last February, revealed that it had raised $13 million (£10.3 million) from donors, while providing $3 million in grants.

The following year, they experienced an $11 million drop in donations, receiving only $2 million in charitable donations.

Harry and Meghan spent the past three days touring Nigeria ( Getty Images for The Archewell F )

News of the application comes after the couple spent three days touring Nigeria, where they announced the expansion of their partnership between their foundation and the GEANCO Foundation in Abuka. The initiative, which provides menstrual health products and education to women, will now include mental health resources and training for young men and women.

Before traveling to the West African country, Harry visited London to attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but was snubbed by King Charles.

Despite father and son being located miles away from each other in the capital, the 75-year-old royal attended a tea party in the garden and was reportedly “too busy” to visit.

One of the king’s friends reportedly said: “It’s all very sad.” times. “While he was barely rolling out the red carpet the moment this Invictus Journey was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary was…well, let’s just say memories might be different again.”

The Independent has attempted to contact Archewell for comment.