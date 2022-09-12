Harry praised Prince William for Kate’s treatment

Prince William has come under fire on social media for his treatment of Kate Middleton during a royal tour with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Royal fans were surprised and delighted at the weekend when the Fab Four team was surprised Reunited outside Windsor Castle.

Well-wishers of the family greeted and admired the honoring of flowers and the remaining cards in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 Thursday.

When the couple left and got into the same car, social media users were left wary of the brothers’ distinctly different behavior.

As they prepare to leave, Harry, 37, Open the door bravely To his 41-year-old wife, whom she thanked.

The Duke of Sussex then closed the door behind the “suits” alum before turning to the other side of the car to get inside himself.

The ex-military pilot’s chivalrous demeanor was in sharp contrast to his 40-year-old brother, who didn’t bother opening the car door for Middleton, also 40.

“#PrinceHarry always protecting his precious better half #MeghanMarkle ❤️ Prince through and through 🤴🏻,” one Twitter user rushed.

Another noted, “I love how Harry opened the door for his wife and made sure she was in the car before getting in the car himself. Real man 🥰 ♥️.”

“Prince Harry opens and closes the door for his wife, Princess Diana will be proud”, A A third person tweeted.

The royal watchers also tore William over the huge gap between him and Middleton when they first got out of the car, comparing the distance between them and Harry and Markle’s hand.

“Where the hell is #Catherine?” One social media user wrote. “A picture speaks a thousand words! Such a distance between her and her husband. What a huge gap! Did #Kate walk in front of her husband #Prince William? Inappropriate!”

The unexpected quadruple appearance marked the first time the couple had been photographed together in public since a Commonwealth Day service on March 9, 2020.

William extended the invitation to his brother and sister-in-law at “The Eleventh Hour”, According to royal correspondent Omid Skopje.

Scobey adds that the invitation was, “without a doubt, an important moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”