Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks perform emotional duet ‘Landslide’ in London

Stevie Nicks called on her longtime friend Harry Styles to join her for a performance of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Landslide” during her concert in London’s Hyde Park on Friday night, as Nicks took time to honor Christine McVie on her 81st birthday. McVie died in November 2022 after suffering a stroke.

This is Styles’ first live performance since his Love On Tour ended last year.

“Kristen was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl,” Nicks told the crowd in London on Friday. “She loved us all, and today was her birthday. It’s taken me all this time to try to deal with this situation. There’s something my mum used to say to me when I was little, when I was hurt, she’d say, ‘Stevie when you’re hurt you always run to the stage.’ That’s what I’ve been doing since Chris died, is running to the stage. The only people who’ve been able to help me get through this are all of you.”

This isn’t the first time the two have played these songs together live; Nicks joined Styles to play “Landslide” at the Forum in Los Angeles in late 2019, and they played “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony the same year when Styles inducted Nicks into the hall.

“With Stevie, you’re not celebrating music that has long since passed through the mists of time,” Styles said in his opening speech that night. “She was standing on stage, headlining a venue performing her best work just three nights ago. She’s forever present. She’s Stevie forever.”