Harry to receive award today amid hopes of Kate’s Wimbledon return – Royal Family News

Real support
Independent Press
Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether it’s $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to provide journalism without an agenda.
Prince Harry is set to ignore warnings and receive the Pat Tillman Veterans Award at a grand ceremony in Los Angeles today for his work with the Invictus Games.
ESPN’s decision to award the Duke of Sussex, 39, the award was not without controversy, with tens of thousands of people signing a Change.org petition claiming there were more deserving recipients.
The late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, said she could not understand why the award was being given to someone “so controversial and divisive”. Lord Admiral Alan West, the former head of the Royal Navy, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting the Duke should “think carefully” before accepting the award.
Meanwhile, Wimbledon officials are still hoping that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the tournament draws to a close.
This comes after Queen Camilla appeared in the Royal Box yesterday where she said it was “so lovely to be able to escape for a day”.
Debbie Jevans, president of the All England Club, said: “We hope that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the awards as patron of the club, but her health and recovery are the priority.” Telegraph Sport.
Prince William wants to change perceptions of homelessness
Prince William has stressed his belief that homelessness “can be ended” and hopes his charity Homeward will help change people’s perceptions.
Speaking in Lambeth yesterday (June 11) to mark the charity’s first anniversary, he said: “Already, a pipeline of nearly 100 homes is being created through innovative housing projects being developed on each site, and believe me, my ambitions alone mean there will be many more.
“We are also working to change the way we all think about homelessness. Today, homelessness affects many more than the men and women we unfortunately see on our streets.
“We will work to improve understanding of the different forms of homelessness, change perceptions and foster optimism that this phenomenon can be ended.”
Emma GuinnessJuly 12, 2024 02:00
Expert claims Prince Harry is ‘out of his depth’
Following the controversy surrounding Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award, an insider has claimed the prince is “out of sorts”.
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to award the Duke of Sussex, 39, the award for his work with the Invictus Games.
Biographer Hugo Vickers said: the sun“I think it’s a bit uncomfortable, he doesn’t need an award. I think what he did with the Invictus Games was great and I’m happy he’s still doing things for them.
“I feel sorry for Harry because he seems unhappy, I think he’s beyond his capabilities if I’m honest.”
Emma GuinnessJuly 12, 2024 00:00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘overcome outside noise’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘ignoring outside noise’ amid ongoing backlash over Harry receiving veterans award
Former royal butler Grand Harold, who previously worked for King Charles, said the couple were “used to criticism, given everything that has happened over the last few years”.
He said to New York Post“I’m sure they’ll be able to cope with the outside noise by continuing their normal daily lives and trying not to turn on the TV or read the newspapers too much.”
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 22:00
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘Learning How to Succeed in Life as Backup Kids’
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said young people were being set a great example by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie.
I told Yes! magazine The couple “fully deserve the recognition they are getting now.”
“They have always been dedicated to their various causes, but their work has been overshadowed by other members of the Royal Family. I think there is a silver lining to every cloud… As the King calls on them to take on a more prominent role, Edward and Sophie are showing that they are fully up to the task.
“They also serve as excellent role models for their nieces and nephews – showing that you can be a ‘back-up’ or even a ‘back-up’ and achieve real success as a valued member of the Royal Family.”
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 20:00
Harry and Meghan plan to take Archie and Lilibet to a big event
An insider has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to take their children to the first Invictus Games this winter.
The couple will reportedly take Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, to Vancouver to show people that the toys are family-friendly.
“Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote the new family-friendly Invictus Games,” the source told the Daily Mail. pass.
“The Sussexes have been very involved in the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was largely their idea to make these games family friendly so participants could bring their children with them.”
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 18:00
Queen Camilla reveals royal family drama in 12 words
Queen Camilla appeared to give a behind-the-scenes look at the ongoing problems facing the royal family at Wimbledon yesterday.
She appeared in the Royal Box to enjoy the second week of the tournament and admitted that it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day”.
Camilla has been praised for her support of King Charles in his ongoing battle with cancer.
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 17:00
Kate Middleton argues with Prince William over George’s future
While the heir to the throne claims he wants his eldest son to attend Eton, Kate is reportedly not in favour of sending George, who turns 11 this month, to boarding school.
This is because she was “bullied badly at her first boarding school” and “can’t bear the thought of George suffering because of it”.
“Kate believes that sending George to such a noisy, upper-class institution goes against all their efforts to modernise the monarchy,” a source close to the family said. The weekly touch.
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 15:00
William wants to transfer England team’s self-confidence to homelessness project
Prince William celebrates the first anniversary of his homelessness project and is inspired by the “self-confidence” of the England team.
In a speech in Lambeth, London, today, the heir to the throne said he believed the problem of homelessness “can be ended” through the work of charities including Homeward.
“I just told him that working with Homewards makes us just as proud as he would have been last night when Ollie Watkins scored the last goal,” said Ian Jones, head of external engagement at Bournemouth University, which works with the charity.
“Of course he wanted to talk about last night as well. He said he was proud of their win last night and he was convinced Ollie Watkins would do something great – he knew that.
“He said that confidence in this is the kind of thing he tries to do with us, to work on these projects.”
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 14:00
Prince Harry’s petition nears 75,000 signatures
A petition urging US sports network ESPN to “reconsider” its decision to award Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games has received nearly 75,000 signatures.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Veterans Award for his work with the Invictus Games today (July 11).
The petition, which was started by Change.org, reads: “Prince Harry, despite being a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that raise questions about his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.
He faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military killings.
The prince is also alleged to have targeted his father, Prince Charles, while he was in the air.
“More recently, his role in the Invictus Games, a platform that aims to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been heavily criticized as selfish.”
ESPN defended its decision to give Harry the award, citing the “incredible” work done at the Games.
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 14:00
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Wales
The couple are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Senedd in Cardiff, and the Queen said it was a pleasure to be part of the trip.
The former Prince of Wales also took the opportunity to praise the growing relationship between Prince William and the country.
“It is a milestone in a journey that has been my lifelong pleasure to share with you – through times of great change, profound grief and tremendous achievement,” Charles said.
“Yet, my respect and love for the people of this ancient land has deepened with each passing year.”
“It has been a great pleasure to see my son’s connection to this special land continue, including returning just this week to Anglesey – Inis Mún – a place I know means so much to him,” he added.
“And so, with countless special memories and special pride, I can join you as we reflect on the last quarter century of history that we have shared, and that you – in your work on this Council – have a great responsibility to make.”
Emma GuinnessJuly 11, 2024 13:04
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Chair Expert Dax Shepard Moves to Amazon Wondery Podcast Network
Horizon Part II: Kevin Costner Sequel Pulled From Theaters After First Film Fails at Box Office
Inside Out 2 Becomes Pixar’s Biggest Film Ever at the Box Office