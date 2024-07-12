Harry to receive award today amid hopes of Kate’s Wimbledon return – Royal Family News

Prince Harry condemns Diana’s photographers

Prince Harry is set to ignore warnings and receive the Pat Tillman Veterans Award at a grand ceremony in Los Angeles today for his work with the Invictus Games.

ESPN’s decision to award the Duke of Sussex, 39, the award was not without controversy, with tens of thousands of people signing a Change.org petition claiming there were more deserving recipients.

The late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, said she could not understand why the award was being given to someone “so controversial and divisive”. Lord Admiral Alan West, the former head of the Royal Navy, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting the Duke should “think carefully” before accepting the award.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon officials are still hoping that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the tournament draws to a close.

This comes after Queen Camilla appeared in the Royal Box yesterday where she said it was “so lovely to be able to escape for a day”.

Debbie Jevans, president of the All England Club, said: “We hope that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the awards as patron of the club, but her health and recovery are the priority.” Telegraph Sport.