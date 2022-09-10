Harvest Moon 2022: How to see the full moon for September

This lunar event It is called a harvest moon because it is close to the autumnal equinox, which is the time when farmers often harvest their crops, according to NASA.

The other full moons of the year remain on this 50-minute schedule, According to EarthSky

The time of the early rise of the harvest moon in the northern hemisphere occurs near the autumnal equinox when the moon’s orbit is closest to the eastern horizon, The old farmer’s calendar said . The moon’s orbit moves about 12 degrees to the east each day, but because the September full moon is so close to the horizon, it rises sooner than usual, according to the calendar.

The moonlight lasts from dawn to dusk for a few nights in a row, giving the peasants the light to continue working at night, EarthSky said

In the Southern Hemisphere, this effect occurs around the vernal equinox in either March or April, According to EarthSky

When the moon begins to rise into the sky, it may appear a burnt orange color. This is because there is a thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere along the horizon than directly over our heads, according to EarthSky.

This atmosphere acts as a filter, turning the moon a strange color when it first appears above the horizon.

The harvest moon may also appear larger in the sky compared to other full moons, but your eyes are playing a trick on you.

Any full moon would appear larger along the horizon, so the location of the harvest moon near the horizon makes this optical illusion much more visible. EarthSky said

Remaining events in 2022

• October 9: Hunter’s Moon

• November 8: Beaver Moon

• December 7: Cold Moon

Native American tribes have different names For the full moon, such as the Cheyenne tribe’s “dry grass moon” for which occurs in September, and the Arapahoe tribe’s “dry grass moon” for the full moon which occurs in December.

Find out the peak meteor shower events coming later this year, according to EarthSky’s 2022 Meteor Shower Guide

• Draconids: October 8-9

• Orionids: October 20-21

• South of Torres: 5 November

• North of Torres: November 12

• Leonids: 17-18 November

• Geminids: December 13-14

• Ursids: December 22-23

And there will be another total lunar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse in 2022, according to ancient farmer calendar . A partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible to people in parts of Greenland, Iceland, most of Europe, northeastern Africa, and western and central Asia.

The total lunar eclipse on November 8 can be seen in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America between 3:02 and 8:56 a.m. ET. But for people in eastern North America, the moon will be setting during that time.

Wear proper eclipse glasses to view a solar eclipse safely because sunlight can damage the eyes.