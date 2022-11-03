November 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

HARVESTELLA

HARVESTELLA Quietus Dungeon Details, Lunamancer Function, Cooking Connections, and Conellu Dolls

Len Houle November 3, 2022 2 min read

publisher Square Enix and developer current-carrying electrical wire They released new information and screenshots for life simulation Action RPG HarvestilaIntroducing Quietus Dungeon, colorsupervisor job, cooking Delivery, and Conellu Dolls.

Get the details below.

■ Adventure: Quietus Dungeon

A dungeon you can only enter during Quietus, which you visit as the seasons change. The dungeon is entered from the inside through a rather strange well… Defeat the fearsome enemies that await you on each floor and press further into the depths of the dungeon.

Enter the deep dungeon from a well in a certain place…

Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila

■ Adventure: Jobs

Jobs have unique weapons and use special skills. By recruiting a character with a specific job, the hero that the player controls will also be able to use the same job.

Lunamancer

Job excels at massive magical attacks and weakens enemies. It can carry out attacks that take advantage of the massive mass of the planet.

Harvestila
Harvestila

■ daily life: cooking delivery

Residents of different cities you visit during your stay conspiracy You may be asked to cook a particular dish. By preparing the desired dish, you can earn a host of rewards including money and new recipes.

Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila

■ Collect Conellu . dolls

In a certain town, a dugout is quietly located away. It is said that the owner of this lair, Chief Conellu, will exchange any Conellu dolls you find and deliver them for some cool stuff.

Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila

Conellu Dolls roam in all kinds of places, around towns or in dungeons. Take them and claim your reward from President Cunillo!

Harvestila
Harvestila
Harvestila

Harvestila scheduled to go out to converts And the computer Across steam On November 4th around the world. A demo of the Switch is now available. Read more about the game over hereAnd the over hereAnd the over hereAnd the over hereAnd the over here.

View screenshots in gallery.

shots

See also  Intel's 13th generation Raptor Lake processors and Z790 platform will be announced on September 27, and launched on October 20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

9 things we just learned about Game Pass and Xbox Series X/S.

November 3, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Spotify is at war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature

November 2, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Embracer Group Down Studio Closes Onoma And Announces Deus Ex

November 2, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Shot on takeoff – the latest: Migos rapper’s coroner’s report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

November 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Milky Way stars photobomb Spiral galaxy in stunning Hubble image

November 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Homer sets World Championship Bryce Harper’s tone for Phillies against the Astros

November 3, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

HARVESTELLA Quietus Dungeon Details, Lunamancer Function, Cooking Connections, and Conellu Dolls

November 3, 2022 Len Houle