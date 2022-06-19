Have you ever heard of Google Groups? Makes sharing links, photos and plans a snap

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Google is a divisive company. You probably like the ease of Gmail and how easy it is to find anything you want online.

Or maybe you get goosebumps at all the data the search giant has about you. Tap or click to see everything Google knows about you

You may see some personal details when searching for yourself online. Fortunately, you can ask Google to remove your phone number, address, and more. Click or tap here To find out what you can eliminate and how to do it.

Like it or hate it, Google has plenty of useful resources to make life easier. This is one you may not have tried.

Simple way to save and share

Think of Google Groups as an aggregator of items you want to come back to later or share with others. You can save links, photos and places from Google search results. How you use it is up to you. It works great for anything from places you want to visit to an online recipe book with links to your favorite meals.

It’s almost like using Pinterest…without a Pinterest account. Here are some smart uses for Google Groups:

Mood boards to inspire your home renovation project

Quotes and ideas for setting goals and achieving them

Simple Shopping Lists

News stories you want to refer to later

Lists of your favorite places, things you want to see and places you want to visit

Medical research for a disease or condition

Dream about boats, cars and vacations when you win the lottery

Resources to take care of your loved one

Everything for an upcoming wedding

DIY projects

Hair and makeup ideas

It’s also easy to share groups. Once you set up a group, just tap Share icon in the upper right corner. You can get a share link or a photo of the person you want to share with a Tweet, Facebook messageor email directly from your group page.

Now let’s take a closer look at how to set up your own groups.

How to use Google Groups

You may have one or two groups saved without even realizing it. To check, go to google.com/collections .

Start a new group on the computer:

go to the google.com/collections .

On the left, select New Group And give it a name. click yes to save it.

Now you can search for things to add.

You can save items to any groups you create directly through Google search results.

Do a search on google.com, and click on the result you want.

At the top, tap Three points more choice and search for add to. You cannot save this item to a collection if it is not there.

This saves the item in your most recent collection. To choose a different one, tap they change > Choose your group.

You can do this on your phone as well.

Start a new group on Android or iPhone:

Open the Google app.

At the bottom, tap groups > See your groups > New Group.

Give the group a name and tap Create.

To save items, do a Google app search, tap the result, and choose add to On the top.

To save the images, do a Google app search and tap on the image. Choose more > add to.

Here you are.

Want more Google intelligence? Use this genius Google trick To catch embarrassing mistakes in your emails before sending them.

