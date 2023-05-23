Hawaii season 3 – Deadline

In a surprising move after the end of CBS’ series NCIS: Los AngelesLL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) will reprise his role as Sam Hanna as a recurring guest star in Season 3 of NCIS: Hawaii. He first appeared tonight in the season 2 finale of the Vanessa Lachey-led series.

In the episode titled “Dies Irae,” when Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) are attacked under fire in Venezuela, they receive help from Sam, who has made his way from Morocco.

Also starring Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Bustami, and Jason Anton.

“Every one of us is in NCIS: Hawaii “He’s been a huge fan of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be happier or honored to add his incredible talent to our ohana for Season 3,” executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a statement.

“One of the nicest things about work NCIS: Hawaii is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We had so much fun posting Aloha NCIS And NCIS: LA with the triple cross. Now, we have a great opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe get a little laugh in the process. Welcome to Ohana, Todd! It will be a fun trip! Lachey added.

Matt Busack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. NCIS: Hawaii Produced by CBS Studios.