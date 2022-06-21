June 21, 2022

Hawks report: Collins trade 'more likely than ever', Atlanta 'cheated' in this Jeramy Grant trade

Joy Love June 21, 2022 2 min read

We got some good info from Mark Stein about the Hawks leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft. I expect the Hawks to make a move, and John Collins is a prime candidate to be traded. It is said that there are two teams in Collins – You can read about it here. We also got some info about a rejected deal for the Pistons F Jerami Grant:

Stein previously reported that Hawks had been interested in Grant about two weeks ago, so he got into the situation.

16 and Bogdanović is a ridiculous asking price for Grant, but the Hawks could do more with the 16th pick. Grant is a solid goalscorer and multi-talented defender, but he’s also a free agent after this season and could be on his way to getting a raise after earning $20.955 million in 2022.

With the Falcons likely to get rid of their Bogdanovich and Collins contracts, they’ll have plenty of room to get a real star next to Trae Young if one becomes available. The grant can’t be more than a hire, and unless other moves are made, it doesn’t look like the Hawks will become contenders for the championship overnight. I trust Travis Schlink’s judgment, and I think the Hawks will make a big move ahead of Thursday’s draft.

Photographer: Jevon Moore/ICON Sportswire

