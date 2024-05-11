May 11, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Hayes, Tonga, and Orton advance in the King of the Ring tournament

Hayes, Tonga, and Orton advance in the King of the Ring tournament

Roxanne Bacchus May 11, 2024 1 min read

The SmackDown side of the arc began with the King of the Ring tournament Friday Night SmackDown This week with three interesting matchups for different reasons.

First off, Baron Corbin made his first match on the main roster and promptly lost to fellow recent NXT draftee Carmelo Hayes. To be fair, Corbin looked pretty good here but Hayes stole one with a roll-up. Hey, it gets the job done!

Later, The Bloodline did what The Bloodline did, beating everyone in front of them. Now, they have numbers again, and in this case Tama Tonga used assists from Tanga Loa and Solo Sekoa to defeat Angelo Dawkins.

Finally, in tonight’s main event, Randy Orton and AJ Styles came together to see which of the top stars would step forward. They both had their moments but in the end it was Orton getting to the ropes after a phenomenal forearm that made the difference. Styles couldn’t do the same after the RKO, and that was it for him.

The tournament continues raw Next week and ends the next The king and queen of the ring A premium live event is scheduled to take place on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Get full smack down Results and coverage of the entire show for the week are here.

See also  I'm "suffering with guilt" after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The KTLA entertainment reporter was 64 years old

May 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Eurovision 2024 nominees: our top 10, from Bambi Thug to Baby Lasagna

May 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” was set at more than $6 million

May 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Hayes, Tonga, and Orton advance in the King of the Ring tournament

May 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The new Epigenome Editing Platform enables precise programming of epigenetic modifications

May 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Friday’s NBA Playoffs Takeaways: Pacers beats Knicks. Nuggets defeat Timberwolves

May 11, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Video shows a bus falling off a bridge in St. Petersburg, Russia, killing 7 people

May 11, 2024 Frank Tomlinson