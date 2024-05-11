Hayes, Tonga, and Orton advance in the King of the Ring tournament

The SmackDown side of the arc began with the King of the Ring tournament Friday Night SmackDown This week with three interesting matchups for different reasons.

First off, Baron Corbin made his first match on the main roster and promptly lost to fellow recent NXT draftee Carmelo Hayes. To be fair, Corbin looked pretty good here but Hayes stole one with a roll-up. Hey, it gets the job done!

Later, The Bloodline did what The Bloodline did, beating everyone in front of them. Now, they have numbers again, and in this case Tama Tonga used assists from Tanga Loa and Solo Sekoa to defeat Angelo Dawkins.

Finally, in tonight’s main event, Randy Orton and AJ Styles came together to see which of the top stars would step forward. They both had their moments but in the end it was Orton getting to the ropes after a phenomenal forearm that made the difference. Styles couldn’t do the same after the RKO, and that was it for him.

The tournament continues raw Next week and ends the next The king and queen of the ring A premium live event is scheduled to take place on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

