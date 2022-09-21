HB Fuller, KB Home, Lennar, and more

Single family homes built by KB Home Residential are shown Single family homes construction by KB Home under construction in the Valley Center community, California, US on June 3, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

KB Home – Shares fell 2.1% in extended trading after the homebuilder disappointed in revenue forecasts earnings results. KB Home reported earnings of $2.86 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

steel case Furniture inventory fell 0.4% after Steelcase reported quarterly results that missed revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $863.3 million. Analysts had been expecting earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $884.1 million, according to consensus estimates from FactSet.

HB Fuller Company — The adhesive maker jumped 4.9% after beating earnings expectations, although HB Fuller reported a slight failure in revenue estimates, according to FactSet.

linar Lennar is down 1% after the home builder reported its latest quarterly results. The company reported earnings of $5.03 per share on revenue of $8.93 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $4.88 per share and revenue of $9 billion.