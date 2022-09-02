September 2, 2022

HBO is celebrating the premiere of The Rings of Power by releasing an entire episode of House of the Dragon on YouTube

Roxanne Bacchus September 2, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finally – and HBO wants you to know that Amazon Prime Video isn’t the only player with a new fantasy show available to watch right now. In fact, to celebrate the release of The Rings of Power, HBO released the entire first episode of Dragon House Free on YouTube.

If you haven’t been able to watch House of the Dragon, which is only available on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK, this is your chance to find out what all the fuss is about. Premiere is an excellent TV segment that fits perfectly into the Game of Thrones universe. The second episode, available on streaming devices, has not yet been released for free.

