HBO is celebrating the premiere of The Rings of Power by releasing an entire episode of House of the Dragon on YouTube

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finally – and HBO wants you to know that Amazon Prime Video isn’t the only player with a new fantasy show available to watch right now. In fact, to celebrate the release of The Rings of Power, HBO released the entire first episode of Dragon House Free on YouTube.

If you haven’t been able to watch House of the Dragon, which is only available on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK, this is your chance to find out what all the fuss is about. Premiere is an excellent TV segment that fits perfectly into the Game of Thrones universe. The second episode, available on streaming devices, has not yet been released for free.

HBO released the episode on the exact date Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted and it’s basically a straight out of the Game of Thrones rulebook. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Littlefinger somehow stands behind the release, like a daring devil at the move. We knew things could get heated up between the two fictional shows – both super pricey shows that debut within days of each other – but this is absolutely gruesome.

Either way, it’s a great time to be a fan of fantasy. Our critics enjoyed House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, both of which received four stars, albeit for very different reasons. House of the Dragon is an adult-oriented bloody show that is essentially a succession with dragons, telling a narrow story about the Targaryen family as different members compete for the Iron Throne. Meanwhile, Episodes of Power is a sprawling, family-friendly story featuring more than 20 Middle-earth characters.

For more information on both shows, check out our guides to House of the Dragon launch schedule And the Power rings release schedule, so you know when to expect new episodes. There is a lot to keep track of.