He found 2.6 kg of gold worth 150,000 euros in one rock, thanks to his metal detector.

The Australian went to a specialist shop in Geelong, near Melbourne, to have his rock appraised. The expert who evaluated the find, Darren Kamp, was stunned by the size of the rock. “I was stunned … it was a once-in-a-lifetime discovery,” he said BBC. I have to say that I am not used to seeing it like that. Usually, customers bring back other rocks like pyrite or gold, but they don’t.

“But he took this rock out and put it in my hand and said, ‘Do you think there’s 10,000 Australian dollars in this?’ He said. After estimating the rock’s weight at 4.6kg, Darren Kamp promised 2.6kg of gold for 240,000 Australian dollars (about 150,000 euros). The latter decided to rescue him.

“My wife will be happy! »

A good amount for this amateur gold miner, who will spend this money on his family. “My wife will be happy! “, he announced.

The area where the rock was discovered was well known to gold prospectors in the 1800s, when gold hunting attracted Australia as an adventure. To date, the country is considered to have one of the largest gold reserves in the world. Many of the world’s largest claws have been found in Australia, although this is extremely rare.